New stadium policy to be enforced at Tiger home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tiger football season officially kicks off this week with the first home game scheduled for Thursday against Lousiana- Monroe.

But before you head to the Liberty Bowl there are some changes you need to know about.

Thomas Carrier, the stadium's general manager, stopped by to break it down for us.

Weather Announcement:

The football game will be played as scheduled on Thursday, August 31 at the Liberty Bowl Stadium.

“We have been actively monitoring the weather and the remnants of Hurricane Harvey with our television partners, Louisiana Monroe leadership, and the American Athletic Conference office,” said Tom Bowen, Director of Athletics. “While the forecast calls for significant rainfall in the area, we will always follow safety protocols in the event of inclement weather. We encourage each fan to evaluate their individual situation and make a conscious choice to attend the game prepared for the elements.”