Houstonians sticking together amid hardships after Harvey

HOUSTON — Instead of the rumble of a vehicle’s engine, it was boats blasting through a northeast Houston suburb city bringing families to safety.

With areas some areas seeing well more than 5 feet of water, families we talked to are thankful to no longer be left waiting for help.

Clutching her young daughter, we captured the moment a woman and her family were rescued, bringing with them only a suitcase.

“We didn’t think it would be a bad storm. We were told just to stay, and the water came in and started rising rapidly and we were stuck,” Mary Sue Caranna said.

She already lived through Hurricane Katrina.

“Disaster is disaster, and the human spirit is just so strong and that’s the main thing.”

Boat by boat, rescue crews ventured out into the waters.

People who live in the area are doing what they can to lend a hand.

David Fahrenholz helped back the various vessels into the now murky lake. He has family members whose homes are now submerged in this subdivision, but he’s been staying as strong as he can, admiring the outpouring of support.

“It helps a lot,” he said. “There’s people that lost a lot things and a lot of stuff and things that they’ve worked for all their lives, and it’s just been blown away and gone away.”

Wednesday night he’s grateful for the help of fellow neighbors and also those who have rushed in from around the country to offer a hand.

“It’s nice to know that someone who you don’t know will be more than willing to step in and help out.”