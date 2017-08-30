× Germantown Municipal Schools tops list for TNReady results, SCS confident for growth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The end-of-the-year test results for TNReady are in for high school students.

Germantown Municipal Schools outperformed other districts across the state in the majority of exams, and although Shelby County Schools are moving students out of low-achievement categories, results show they still have a lot of work to do.

“Even though the results are very sobering, they are not surprising,” said SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson.

At this point, Shelby County Schools is not releasing all the end-of-the-year test results but says the scores show a lot of room for growth.

“I mean when you look at the fact you have 20 percent of kids who are on track to college and career readiness, that’s daunting,” said Bradley Leon, SCS chief of strategy and performance management.

The state breaks the results into four levels of achievement: below rate, approaching, on track and advanced.

Although SCS admits there are areas to work on, they also note their highlights.

“We did really well, especially in language arts, of moving kids out of that bottom category,” said Leon.

District leaders have said the new state standards call for a change in faculty requirements, as the curriculum is much more rigorous.

“It means we just have to roll up our sleeves and make sure the work gets done here in Memphis,” said Leon.

Over at the Germantown Municipal School District, they saw improvements across the board.

Students scored higher in high school english and math than 100 percent of districts in the state.

They also outperformed all other districts in the majority of exams for students performing in top two achievement categories.

Despite different results, both Germantown and SCS said they’re proud of what’s being done in their classrooms.

“As I reflect on the test results, I can’t help but to think about the tens of thousands of students we serve who live in suffocating poverty,” said the superintendent. “While not an excuse, these circumstances can create unique challenges for our students and for our educators.”

These test results were just for high schoolers. Grades three through eight are expected to be released in the coming weeks.