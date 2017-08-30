× Former Millington officer arrested again

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Millington police officer who was arrested for assault earlier this year is in trouble with the law again.

William “Robert” Reddit was arrested Tuesday night in Oakland, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. He was allegedly involved in an aggravated assault.

Reddit was arrested back in March, accused of threatening a man’s life at a tow shop. At the time, employees told WREG Reddit couldn’t figure out how to open the front door when he brought his truck in to get it fixed. That’s when he reportedly became irate, threatened an employee and said he would blow them up.

Moments later, he reportedly reached into his truck like he was grabbing a weapon.

Employees called the cops. Reddit was arrested for aggravated assault, but hours later, the charge was bumped down to simple assault.

He was initially suspended without pay pending an investigation.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office called Millington police to inform them of the incident, but they were told Redditt was terminated a month ago.

WREG has reached out to Millington police for comment.

