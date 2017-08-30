Collierville school being sued by former student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools are being sued after parents accused the middle school of discrimination.

The parents say the school won’t allow their daughter to attend the school next year after already completing a full year at the school. The family attorney believes the decision has to do with a recent disability diagnosis.

The school year has started, but one student isn’t in her normal routine. That’s because her transfer was revoked by Collierville Middle School.

Now, the family of the child is firing back because they think the school violated the American with Disabilities Act.

The family provided the below statement:

“It is unfortunate that these parents had to resort to litigation to resolve this. However, we look forward to working with Collierville Schools because the most important thing is this little girl’s education.”

The family says the school is discriminating against the student who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2014, and the nearly 30-page complaint comes after the student's parents purchased a service dog and requested an individualized education program.

The school district wouldn’t say much in regards to the allegations, only that they are reviewing the details of the complaint.

"Our legal counsel is currently reviewing the details of the family's complaint and the concerns contained therein. Collierville Schools will make no additional public comment on this ongoing legal matter.”

The school district claims the student simply does not meet the system’s policy for transfer students and maintains it has nothing to do with discrimination.