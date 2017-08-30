× Clarksdale’s new Police Chief, City Attorney make history

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Two ladies in Clarksdale, Mississippi have made history as the first women to be named to their respective positions.

On Wednesday, Mayor Chuck Espy introduced Sandra Williams as the new Chief of Police and Margarette Meeks as the City Attorney.

“I am thrilled to have these two professionals join the team,” said Espy. “They bring with them the highest standards of ethics, performance, and service. They have also exemplified extraordinary leadership throughout their respective decorated careers and have proven track records of success.”

Williams has served the people of Mississippi for years having been named Captain, Lieutenant and Sergeant Criminal Investigator with the Vicksburg Police Department. She joins the Clarksdale department having most recently served as the Chief of Investigations.

Her duties will now include overseeing the operations and budget of the police department while keep local citizens safe.

As the City Attorney, Meeks will represent and advise local leaders. It’s a job she’s well qualified for having worked with the Mississippi State Attorney General’s Office before starting her own firm, Margarette Meeks, PLLC. The firm specializes in Social Security and Disability claims, wills and probate, family law, administrative law and election law.