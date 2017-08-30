× Authorities identify suspected shooter in North Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the suspected shooter in a recent homicide in North Memphis.

Kenneth Gray is wanted in the death of 24-year-old Xavier Ross, who was rushed to the Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound on March 26. The victim later died from his injuries.

Officers quickly learned the victim was involved in a physical altercation that ended in shots being fired.

The 28-year-old suspect is still at large and investigators said they need help locating him.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.