Arlington couple stuck at sea due to Hurricane Harvey

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a seven-day getaway has turned into an 11-day waiting game for an Arlington couple stuck on a cruise ship as Tropical Storm Harvey spins out on the Gulf Coast.

Donald and Billie Horton are among the thousands stuck on cruise ships at sea. They reached out to WREG on Wednesday.

The told WREG that they were offered an opportunity to take a last minute cruise.

Donald Thorton is in the medical field working at Methodist Healthcare. Billie is now retired, but the couple have lived in the Memphis area for thirteen and a half years.

The Hortons said their Royal Caribbean cruise ship replenished supplies and fuel in Miami on Tuesday. They left Miami hoping they were going back to Galveston but, as of Wednesday, they are still at sea.

The couple said they hope their vehicle parked at Galveston port is not flooded and that roads are available for travel.

But it hasn't been all bad, they said.

"Although this has been a big inconvenience for everyone, RCCL has been wonderful, understanding and caring," they said by email.

The CEO of Royal Caribbean, Michael Bailey, even boarded their ship and spoke to everyone.

According to the Horton's Bailey and the RCCL thought they had a window of opportunity Sunday morning but it was soon clear that the port would stay closed.

The Horton's said that Bailey was sincere and expressed that everything was going to be fine.

Despite their desire to be off the boat and back home, the Hortons said they have little to complain about.

"Our inconvenience pales in comparison to all the good people in Texas who have lost much more."