× Arise 2 Read, SCS are gearing up for Team Read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A non-profit organization is gearing up for another year of helping second grade students in Shelby County.

Arise 2 Read partners with Shelby County Schools, area churches and businesses in an effort to help enhance public education. Three hundred new coaches and 500 returning coaches started training in the Team Read literacy method.

The orientation took place at Bellevue Baptist Church Tuesday.

Organizers said children in poverty who read proficiently by third grade have an 89 percent graduation rate.

Coaching with the students starts in September and the group is hoping to have enough volunteers to be in 30 different schools this year.

“I believe we as citizens are responsible for the children in our city and we need to make sure that they have all of the benefits that every other child receives in our count,” said Donna Gaines, the president and founder of Arise 2 Read.

WREG is a partner of Team Read. Be sure to tune in to our special right here on News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.