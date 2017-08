× Two found dead inside Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a northeast Memphis hotel.

According to police, a man and a woman were both shot dead inside the Crossland Extended Stay Hotel in the 5800 block of Shelby Oaks Drive.

No one has been taken into custody and no suspect information is available.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.