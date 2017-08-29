Tennessee Task Force One helping hundreds in Texas floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The images coming out of Hurricane Harvey are stunning.

Many people have lost everything in the floods while thousands of others are lending a hand to help.

“It’s devastating. I mean, my heart just crumbles. You’re kind of helpless," said LaCheita Worthman.

Worthman’s currently evacuated from her Houston home and finding safety in a small apartment with nine others.

“So many homes are underwater. My home, there is about 5 feet of water in my home as of now.”

She says the damage from Hurricane Harvey is hard to take in.

“I sat down last night for the first time and watched the news, and tears just began to stream.”

Her life possessions are all drowned. Her heart is aching for her fellow Houstonians.

“I appreciate all of the efforts from those that are coming from all over because it’s still a risk, you know, waters are still high, so they’re putting their lives in jeopardy as well.”

About 80 of those lending a hand are Memphians with Tennessee Task Force One.

They rescued or helped nearly 250 people on Monday in Katy, Texas. They then moved to Houston to keep helping Tuesday, where they rescued over 1,000 people, according to Lt. Wayne Cook with Memphis Fire.

“They’re still conducting these water rescues," said Deputy Fire Chief Glen Kneeland with the Shelby County Fire Department.

Although Kneeland is nearly 600 miles away from those rescues, he still had a hand in conducting one.

He was checking the Shelby County Fire Department’s Facebook page when he saw a post from a woman saying her elderly loved ones needed help.

“It’s just unbelievable how much devastation they have.”

He called those he knew in Texas with Tennessee Task Force One, and they were able to get a water rescue crew for the two people in need.

“Sometimes you don’t have to be right there on site to help out," he said.

Although this was a case where social media brought first responders to people in need, authorities want to remind people to always call 911 before posting online, as it’s not a replacement for those services.