Tennessee Titans owner donates $1 million to help those in need in Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Amy Adams Strunk, the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, has announced that she will be donating $1 million to J.J. Watt’s YouCaring drive.

The donation will go to those in need in Houston to help them recover from Hurricane Harvey.

According to a release, Strunk’s million to help Harvey victims is on top of a donation from the Titans Foundation. The Foundation gave $25,000 to the Red Cross over the weekend.

Stunk gave this statement in the release:

“The flooding and devastation to the Houston area has been painful to watch,” Strunk said. “As a native to the area, I have been so encouraged to see how the locals and the nation as a whole have come together to help one another.

“The NFL, at the end of the day, is a family that helps one another in times of need. JJ has created a dynamic where boots will be on the ground with immediate aid to those who need it. The Titans want to be a part of his effort to help the Houston community as it rebuilds. I talked with him earlier today and he was very appreciative. We discussed his plans and I know he is determined to help as many people as he can.”