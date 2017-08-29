× Shooting inside library leaves N.M. town reeling

CLOVIS, N. M. — Two women are dead and four other individuals injured during a shooting inside a public library in New Mexico.

Only one of the surviving victims is said to be in “satisfactory condition” as the rest fight for their lives.

According to KOB-TV, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. of an active shooter after the suspect walked into the Clovis-Carver Public Library with a handgun and started firing shots.

One library patron told KRQE he was in a small room when shots were fired. Trying to keep his head down, he pushed the table against the door and held it there for what felt like hours.

“I thought he was coming my way but by then the cops got there,” he told the media.

The suspect, who has not been identified, surrendered to police on the scene.

Witnesses told the news station the suspect appeared to be a young teen. He reportedly didn’t “look like he had any remorse while he was getting walked out.”

The shooting has left the small town of Clovis reeling.

“I grew up born and raised in Clovis. And to see something like that in the town I grew up in, it was really shocking and devastating,” Matt Southard said.

“This is a big blow to our community,” added Clovis Mayor David Lansford. “Our community places a high value on life and the sanctity of life, and each life that lives in this community is precious.”

A motive has not been released at this time.