Woman who hit school crossing guard charged with DUI, texting while driving

Posted 12:31 pm, August 29, 2017, by , Updated at 01:34PM, August 29, 2017

Stephanie Marie Gruthoff

BRIGHTON, Tenn. — A school crossing guard was hit by a Volkswagen in front of Brighton High School, Tipton County authorities said, and the driver is facing a long list of charges.

The accident happened shortly after 7 Tuesday morning.

Siji D. Hutcherson was airlifted to Regional One Hospital, police said. She is employed as a crossing guard by the Brighton Police Department.

Stephanie Marie Gruphoff, 26, has been charged with driving under the influence, vehicular assault, failure to exercise due care, driving on a suspended license, texting while driving and failure to have insurance.

According to a police report, Gruphoff told officers she dropped her cell phone and reached down to pick it up before striking the crossing guard on U.S. 51.

She is scheduled for a court appearance Oct. 27.

 