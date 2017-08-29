× Salvation Army canteens depart Memphis to help feed Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “I pray, Father, you power and strengthen them in the days ahead.”

A last minute prayer and a check under the hood before 12 Salvation Army officers from Tennessee and Louisiana hit the road Tuesday morning.

Maj. Robert Lyle, commander for the Salvation Army in Chattanooga, is originally from East Texas. He’s headed back to his home state to help where he can.

“I’ve been assigned with the task of getting this group down to Dallas and then Houston over the next couple of days.”

He and the others who will be operating the mobile canteens brought some clothes, a sleeping bag and cot and expect to be gone two weeks.

“We may be sleeping in the canteen, sleeping on the floor or in a church, staying in one of our camps. We don’t know yet, so we just stay prepared.”

Tuesday morning they also loaded supplies, including water, Gatorade and lots of breakfast foods. Some of these vehicles are equipped with full kitchens, where they can feed up to three thousand people per day.

“We are anticipating thousands of meals each day not just off our unit, but the 40 other units already in place.”

“I worked during Katrina, I worked in shelters there. I also worked during 911 at the pentagon,” Lt. Christy Coulson said.

Now she will be helping the victims of Harvey. Even though she had done this before, she says every disaster is different.

“Everyone has a heart for people, so you are prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure they are safe and fed and warm.”

As far as how long this will all be going on, the Salvation Army says it could be in Texas for up to a year.