Robbers pose as maintenance workers, threaten man in wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A disabled man said two robbers posed as maintenance workers to get him to open the door, and then the crooks held him at gunpoint as they ransacked his apartment on Pendleton.

"I've been here by myself, and I'm used to working and this leg amputation has caused a lot of pain," said victim Barry Washington.

Washington was diagnosed with a bone disease in May and had to have part of his leg amputated.

Just like that, his whole life turned upside down.

Since his operation, he's fallen victim to crime twice. The latest was on Monday afternoon when he got back from the social security office and heard a knock at his door.

"I was like, 'Who is it?' They was like, 'maintenance,'" said Washington. "I open the door, and I saw a gun pointed at me."

Washington couldn't stop staring at that gun.

"He said, 'Move back, move back, move back!' I said, 'I don't got nothing!'" said Washington.

So instead, the crooks took his TV and bolted.

"I'm crying at this moment," said Washington.

He said he just replaced that television too after his apartment was broken into in June while he was in rehab for his leg. The thieves also took his bedroom set.

"When stuff happens like this, something better comes," he said.

Police have yet to catch the suspects.