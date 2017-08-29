× Police: Sting leads to 13 prostitution arrests in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — Thirteen people were arrested during a prostitution sting inside the Oxford city limits.

In coordination with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, FBI, Homeland Security, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Metro Narcotics, Oxford police conducted an operation targeting those involved in prostitution on August 24th and 25th.

One person was arrested on prostitution charges. Twelve others were charged for procuring prostitution.

All charges are misdemeanors.

The identities of those involved have not been released.