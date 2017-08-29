× Police searching for armed driveway robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the suspect responsible for an early morning confrontation in a local driveway.

According to police reports, the victim was getting ready to leave for work, when he quickly went back inside his home in the 1500 block of Harville Street. The suspect jumped into the car, but was unable to get away before the homeowner returned and confronted him.

The victim told police that’s when the suspect pulled a gun, resulting in a brief struggle and one shot being fired. The man’s son rushed out of the home only to have the gun pointed at himself.

The suspect fled the scene in a four-door black car. The victims stated they believe they saw a second person in the car as it sped away.

In all, the crook got away with $40 in cash and the victim’s wallet.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.