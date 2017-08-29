Nuns wanted in attempted bank robbery in Pennsylvania

How to donate to Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief effort
Posted 11:24 am, August 29, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:25AM, August 29, 2017

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Federal investigators are searching for two nuns accused of trying to rob a Pennsylvania bank.

According to WFMZ, the ladies entered the Citizens Bank in Pocono Township Monday afternoon dressed in habits. One was also sporting shades while her “sister” carried a handgun.

The pair demanded money but ultimately got away with nothing. Authorities said they believe the women got spooked, thinking the teller had pressed the silent alarm. They fled the scene before police could arrive.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.