Mud Island man robbed, forced to do meth and go on $3,900 shopping spree after meeting 2 men on hookup site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Get on your knees and beg for your life!” It’s what a Mud Island man told police a heavily tattooed man screamed at him just hours after meeting him on Grindr.com, a gay hookup site, last Thursday.

After a night of partying, the victim said he agreed to take the tattooed man as well as a second man back to his apartment on the 700 block of Harbor Edge Circle.

The victim told police the first man emerged from the bathroom with a gun and told the victim, “Get on your knees and beg for your life!” He also reportedly told the victim, “I’m gonna kill you” and “It’s our job to take out f*****s like you!”

He then allegedly told the victim he would instead “slit his throat” because it would be “quieter for the neighbors.”

The victim said his captors forced him to lead them to all of his valuables, including two television sets, a laptop and a Fossil watch, before injecting him with meth, which caused him to drift in and out of consciousness.

The victim told police he remembered going with the men to a store on Summer Avenue where they made him buy them more than $3,900 worth of clothing.

The men then allegedly dropped the man by the side of the road and drove off in his Cadillac ATS.

Both suspects, who kept the keys to the man’s apartment, allegedly returned several times over the next few days to steal more items.

Police indicated one of the suspects might be connected to another robbery.