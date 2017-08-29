× Mid-South urged to prepare now for Harvey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Office of Preparedness is urging everyone to start preparing as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey approach the Mid-South.

“The Mid-South will likely be affected by this powerful storm,” said Dale Lane, the director of the SCOP. “The National Weather Service in Memphis predicts a significant heavy rainfall event is possible later this week.”

The department recommended downloading weather apps to all electronic devices or keeping a NOAA all-hazards battery-powered radio on hand.

Before the storm hits, families should create plans on what to do in the event of an emergency. What will you do if you are given the order to shelter in place? Where will you go if told to evacuate? Knowing these things and being prepared to execute them will save you valuable time and help keep you safe.

You should also create a communications plan with your family in the event you do get separated. Lane suggested either programming emergency numbers into your cell phone(s) or writing them down. It’s also a good idea to designate an out-of-town relative or friend as the person everyone will call in an emergency situation.

Finally, have a portable kit with enough supplies to last you and your family at least a week. Be sure to include medications, food, water, flashlights, tools and important documents.