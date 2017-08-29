× Mail carrier pistol whipped in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a local mailman was attacked in South Memphis on Monday.

According to reports, the victim had just stepped out of his truck in the 500 block of Gage when he was approached by two men. While one stayed back, the second pulled a gun, saying “give me all you got or I’ll kill you.” The victim stated he didn’t have any money leading to the suspect pistol whipping him across the back of the head.

Both suspects fled the scene.

The victim sustained small abrasions, but is otherwise expected to be okay.

If you can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or Postal Inspection Services.