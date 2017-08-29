× Hernando schools on lockdown as police search for suspect

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando schools are on lockdown as police say they’re searching for a suspect who bailed out of a stolen truck after a chase.

Hernando Police along with DeSoto County and Southaven authorities are looking for a male suspect, age unknown, who led them on a brief chase before bailing out of his truck near Interstate 55 at Mount Pleasant Road. Authorities had used stop sticks to stop the truck.

Two male suspects were in the truck, but one was captured with the help of a K-9 unit, Hernando Police said.

The other suspect is still on the loose and is on foot.

Students at the school are having a normal school day while on lockdown, school officials said.

More information will be added as this story develops.