Governor Haslam urges action on controversial Memphis statue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Haslam has reportedly sent a letter to the Tennessee Historical Commission asking them to take action of a controversial statue in Memphis.

According to the Tennessean, the letter regarding the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Health Sciences Park was sent on Monday.

It’s just the latest request to be made for the statue’s removal.

According to the Heritage Protection Act, historical statues are protected by state law. In order to take action, the city has to get approval from two-thirds of the Tennessee Historical Commission.

But the Commission’s next meeting is in October, and it isn’t slated to actually vote until February.

Haslam said he would not tell the commission to meet earlier.

“They have their schedule. I think it’s important to let them stick to what their schedule is. That would not be my intention. I don’t call that. I’m not the chair,” he said.

But he’s reportedly had some strong words for the group.

In his letter Monday, the governor reportedly stated, “A refusal to act on the petition in October will only prolong the issue and result in criticism of both the established process and the Commission itself, as this process can work effectively only if the responsible entities act in a timely manner.”

“I appreciate the sensitivity around these matters and respect the significant responsibility placed upon you as Commission members,” the governor concluded.