Evans is happy to be back in FedExForum and on a veteran playoff team.
Former Tigers star Tyreke Evans returns to Memphis
-
2017 Tony Awards: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ wins best musical
-
Billy Sorrells, Deric ‘Sleezy’ Evans take the stage at Chuckles
-
Grizzlies officially announce McLemore, add Evans
-
Special needs pup Eastwood, the last dog at the shelter, gets adopted
-
D.A.: 15-year-old indicted in 6-year-old’s murder, rape
-
-
Great white shark leaps into fisherman’s boat
-
Police: Body thrown from car near MTSU
-
Pistol-packing bride pulls handgun out of wedding dress, points it at husband
-
Caught on Video: Twin toddlers in toy car get pulled over by NYPD
-
Rock for Love concert lineup released
-
-
Needing troops, Army offers up to $90K bonuses to re-enlist
-
MLGW battles second major outage storm in three weeks, details infrastructure upgrades
-
Governor Haslam honors five Tennessee service members