Facebook to provide technology to all Arkansas high schools

LITTLE ROCK — Facebook is expanding its partnership with Arkansas and will donate virtual reality kits to every public high school through the Techstart program.

Under the original agreement signed earlier this year, Facebook donated 400 virtual reality classroom kits to 250 schools in the state. The kits were made up of computer, cameras and the Oculus Rift equipment.

Now that program will include all high schools in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday.

“We are appreciative to Facebook for its continued efforts to generate excitement for STEM fields in Arkansas high schools. Facebook’s generous donation will provide Arkansas’ students with an exciting learning platform that will allow them to have fun while sharpening their computer science skills and exploring STEM careers. Students who utilize this incredible platform will be well-positioned to succeed in our increasingly technology driven economy.”

As part of the deal, each school will also receive 30 virtual reality viewers and an Oculus Rift touch controller.

In all, Facebook will or has donated more than 550 virtual reality kits and committed more than $1.3 million to science and computer education in Arkansas.