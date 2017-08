× WREG reporter documents Harvey’s aftermath in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — When our reporter Shay Arthur got stuck in Houston during a trip, she didn’t take a day off.

She took off to find out how people there are coping with devastating floods.

Here is Shay’s dispatch from Houston on Sunday and Monday. You can follow her on Twitter @ShayA_WREG3.

A look at some of the flooding in Houston. That's Spotts Park full of water @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/k1IApmDhhw — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 28, 2017

Line at the grocery store. I heard people say they've waited for 2 hours @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/4uYc8q9COG — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 28, 2017

Mini Marts in Houston are selling out of food too #Harvey @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/zHl3yPjiTI — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 28, 2017

Water in Houston right now where I'm at. This is in the uptown area. #Harvey @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/NcDXG8tPaW — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 28, 2017

I met Steven while I was out today. He bought his kayak specially for #Harvey.He is surveying his neighborhood in north Houston@3onyourside pic.twitter.com/yk1pY7m3v4 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) August 27, 2017