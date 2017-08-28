× Video shows man wanted in Mynt nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video of a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting involving a New Orleans firefighter has been released by authorities.

Gregory Howard was caught in a shootout as he headed for the doors of the Mynt Lounge nightclub on Hacks Cross Road south of U.S. 385 this weekend.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, Howard was a nine-year veteran of the department and leaves a wife and two children. He was in Memphis for a basketball tournament.

There were plenty of eye witnesses in the club parking lot but across the parking lot, cameras were rolling, capturing one person with a handgun just moments before shots were fired.

If you can help identify the individual call Crime Stoppers at (901 ) 528-CASH.