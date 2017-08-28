Salvation Army crews in Memphis get ready to head to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Crews with the Salvation Army are getting ready to head to Houston.

Tuesday night, Memphis officers met with officers from across Tennessee and Kentucky at the Kroc Center on South Parkway to load up.

Seven mobile canteen units and 14 crew members will head out 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"What's happened in the Texas area really, really has devastated all of us. We all want to be able to help in some way. We want to put boots on the ground right after it happens. Our FedEx canteens will be taking off early [Tuesday] morning," said Zach Bell with the Salvation Army.

Some of the units can prepare up to 250,000 meals a day.

They'll stage in areas around Houston and wait for the green light from FEMA to head into the city.

"I'm just blessed I have the opportunity to help people. I was there during 9/11. I was there in New York. It's not the same, but it's a great feeling to just help people," said Hoon Chung with the Salvation Army.

Chung is one of two Salvation Army officers from Memphis going to Houston.