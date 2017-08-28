× Red Cross issues call to action as Harvey devastates Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Mid-South chapter of the American Red Cross gets volunteers ready to respond to Hurricane Harvey, they are issuing a call to action seeking others who can also lend a hand.

Each year, the American Red Cross responds to hundreds of incidents both right here in the Mid-South and across the country. To make that possible they need manpower.

For those who would like to help, the organization will hold a Disaster Relief Volunteer Training session Tuesday, August 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their local office.

“Volunteers are absolutely the lifeblood of the Red Cross and there are many different roles where they can be involved,” said Laura Vaughn, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Mid-South. “We need additional members of our Disaster Action Teams, which are active on a daily basis, as well as volunteers who are willing to be trained and ready respond to a major event like Hurricane Harvey.”

The organization said volunteers who deploy to other communities to serve on a relief operation are expected to serve in two week time increments.

Participation in the training session on Tuesday will not guarantee an assignment dealing directly with Hurricane Harvey.

For more information, contact Wanda Doyle at (901) 672-6374 or email her at wanda.doyle@redcross.org.

The American Red Cross is located at 1399 Madison Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.