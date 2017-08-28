Memphis prepares for potential flash flooding, sends help to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The forecasted rainfall this week has Memphis city workers preparing for the impact we could see with Hurricane Harvey.

Memphis Public Works says it’s likely we could see some flash flooding with the anticipated rainfall.

Like many of us, Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht has been watching Hurricane Harvey’s devastation closely.

“It’s tremendously hard and sad to recognize and see how hard this is hitting that community," he said.

And this week, Public Works employees are focusing on how it’ll also affect the Memphis community.

City workers are inspecting streets and making sure storm drains are clear to avoid flooding with the forecasted rainfall.

“We need to do everything we can to clean them and make sure they’re working and functioning properly," said Knecht.

Knecht says people can also help by keeping their trash out of the curbs and cleaning up or reporting any blockage you see in the drains.

If you see problem areas where debris and trash are getting backed up, city workers say call 311.

They also want to remind people not to drive in standing water and say other city entities, like MLGW, are also tracking the storms to take appropriate measures.

And in the heart of the disaster, about 70 Memphians with Tennessee Task Force One have made the trip to Houston to help those in need.

“There was a notice received today that they’ve even helped with a number of water rescues," said Knecht.

He says the search and rescue response team activated by FEMA shows what our city’s all about as they try to save lives and provide relief.

“I think it’s really characteristic of who we are and what we do every day.”