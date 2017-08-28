× Harvey expected to cause jump at the pump this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You could soon see a jump at the pump thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

“Hurricane Harvey hit a major supply line for gasoline in Florida and along the eastern seaboard,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Multiple refineries and drilling rigs had to be evacuated ahead of the storm, and the Houston Ship Channel was closed.”

As of Sunday evening, more than a quarter of the nation’s refining capacity was offline. Other refineries not shutdown reduced production by an estimated 50 percent, AAA stated, in an effort to conserve supply.

While officials investigate the extent of the damage and make repairs, experts warned motorists could see gas prices increase anywhere from 10 to 30 cents a gallon.

Since the storm hit, gas prices in Tennessee have gone up by two cents. Unfortunately, the highest gas prices in the state are in Memphis ($2.19), Nashville ($2.18) and Johnson City ($2.14).