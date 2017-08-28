× Germantown aldermen pass resolution to ‘combat hate, extremism and bigotry’

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A resolution condemning “hate, extremism and bigotry” passed by three votes at Monday night’s Germantown Board of Aldermen meeting after two aldermen abstained from voting.

The one-page resolution, which rejects “extremism, white supremacy and all forms of bigotry,” sparked a torrent of comments from the public, both for and against the measure.

“I think this should be a no-brainer, and I was amazed that there’s opposition to this,” said Audrey Grossman.

“We don’t need a resolution in Germantown to combat imaginary problems,” said Bill Ray.

Alderman Dean Massey, a vocal critic of the resolution, questioned what it would accomplish.

“These resolutions are meaningless. They don’t get us anything other than a bunch of talk,” said Massey.