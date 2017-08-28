× Former Tigers QB hurts shoulder in NFL preseason game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo-A person with knowledge of the diagnosis says Broncos backup quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss several weeks with a sprained right shoulder.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t addressed the issue publicly, said Lynch won’t need surgery.

KUSA-TV in Denver first reported the severity of the injury, which Lynch sustained in his one series against Green Bay on Saturday night.

Lynch’s injury leaves Denver in a quarterback quandary beginning with Thursday night’s season finale against Arizona, where the only other available QB aside from starter Trevor Siemian is undrafted rookie Kyle Sloter.

The Broncos are unlikely to sign a vested veteran because his entire 2017 salary would be guaranteed if he’s on the roster Week 1. So, they’d probablygo with Sloter as their backup until Lynch returns or sign another young QB who’s among the nearly 1,200 players who will be cut this weekend.