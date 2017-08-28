× Boyfriend at large following alleged domestic shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities canvassed a neighborhood in the Cherokee area early Monday morning following a shooting that left one person injured.

A woman was reportedly shot by her boyfriend just before 4 a.m. on Hendricks Avenue near Prescott Street following a domestic incident.

Officers told WREG she is expected to be okay.

Police have not released the man’s name, but said they are searching for the armed suspect.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.