× Americans urged to give blood following Harvey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blood donation centers across the country are urging Americans to give blood in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“We are asking all potential donors, both current and first-timers, to make a commitment to donate blood or platelets as soon as possible,” said Dennis Todd, chair of the AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism.

Understandably blood donation in southeast Texas have been canceled as flood waters continue to rise with more rain expected Monday. Agencies across the nation are now making every effort to fill in the gap for those affected by the storm.

There are several places in Memphis where you can give blood:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

American Red Cross

Lifeblood (Multiple locations)

Mississippi Blood Services