Two children robbed at gunpoint in their home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested two men and are looking for a third they say robbed two children in their home in the middle of the day.

Chris Spencer and Jonathan Williams were arrested not long after the robbery Saturday in the 1000 block of Palmetto in North Memphis.

Police said Spencer and Williams knocked on the back door of the home, pointed a gun at two children, forced them faced down on the ground and robbed them.

Investigators said they got away with an iPhone 5s , 7 pairs of Bellman Jeans and 7 Gucci belts all worth about $2,000.

Neighbors said they saw police put Spencer and Williams in handcuffs in front of a burned out house next door. They said the victims are a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl.

“l feel sorry for the kids, I feel sorry for the kids mamma because it’s going to follow her for a while,” said a neighbor.

Police said they found a handgun in the back of the squad car Spencer was transported in that matched the one used in the robbery.

Both men are charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Spencer is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Officers were not able to locate any of the stolen items. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.