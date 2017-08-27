Many stranded as Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on Houston area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Harvey hits Texas, covering homes, hiding cars and keeping people on edge about what's next, some natives are just trying to return to the Lone Star State.

"A lot of planes were trying to land into Houston but we couldn't," Pargo Paridee said. "There was not enough gas, so the closest airport we had to go to was Memphis."

Paridee says making a pit stop in Memphis wasn't part of the plan on her way back from vacation at Martha's Vineyard, but the news of the chaos happening back home makes her grateful she's at least somewhere safe.

"The flooding is scary. There's already two people dead, both of our airports are closed."

But it's not just Houston natives who are caught in Harvey's wrath.

ServiceMaster regional manager Peter Huggins is in Houston for work and decided duty called — so he's staying around to help.

"We are hoping that we can restore things and help the people of Houston, get their lives back in order," he said.

Even our own Shay Arthur found herself stranded in Houston. She's was originally vacationing there through the weekend.

"It is as bad as it seems on TV it really is," she said.

She says she's done storm coverage, but even she's never seen anything quite like this.

"It's a ton of water, that's the bottom line."

"There's a Mercedes and we are just kayaking over the top of it," Houston resident Steven said.

She says even as it continues to pour across the state, the outpouring of support and unity is also clear.

"I saw people in boats, I saw people in full out motorized boats trying to find out if anyone need a ride here or there," Arthur said. "I asked him, 'Why are you doing this?' and he said, 'I'd rather do this than sit on my couch.'"