Man shot while driving on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot as he was driving on the highway.

It happened on I-240 near Airways Boulevard around 2 p.m.

Police said after the victim was shot, he drove to Airways Food Mart in the 2200 block of Airways to get help.

He was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police are looking for the suspect, who they said may have been in a white Nissan Maxima. There was no good description of the suspect, and police are not sure if the suspect and victim knew each other.