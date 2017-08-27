× How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross of the Mid-South wants to help the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Officials say they hope to get volunteers who can make a two-week commitment to deploy to south Texas.

They’re having two training sessions this week, both on Tuesday. The first session goes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Both training sessions are at the Red Cross Midtown offices at 1399 Madison Ave.

Volunteers will learn how to collect information to guide the Red Cross to areas in need, how to help at shelters and how to help the evacuees.

If you can’t donate your time, you can also donate money by going to the Red Cross website or by texting “HARVEY” to 90999 (donates $10 per text).

You can also donate through iTunes. Apple says it’s sending everything it collects to the Red Cross.