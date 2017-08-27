× Angel Tree phone bank opening Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s still summer, but we’re already thinking about Christmas, and that means the Angel Tree program is about to be up and running.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides thousands of Memphis-area children and seniors with presents at Christmas.

The sign-up for those wanting to participate in the program starts Monday at 9 a.m. You can call (901) 586-0853 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Expect to wait for your call to be answered, as the phone bank is expected to receive a lot of calls.

Recipients are individually screened to verify need and determine they were not served last year or by other programs. Children who are no older than 13, have a social security number and receive reduced or free lunches are eligible.