Tourist killed outside Mynt Lounge shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A New Orleans man was caught in the cross fire of a nightclub shooting early Saturday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s office confirmed 37-year-old Gregory Howard was shot and killed in the shootout.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Mynt Lounge located at 4205 Hacks Cross Road.

Police say Howard was hit before even making it to the door.

Nearby business owners are shaken up by the event.

“I am just devastated that he got out of his car and he’s dead,” local business owner Juliet Wingo said, “and someone has to call his wife and say your husband or your son is gone.”

Investigators have not released a motive on why the shooting took place.

Police are currently looking for at least two suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.