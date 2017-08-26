× The Red Cross of the Mid-South needs volunteers for hurricane relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross of the Mid-South is looking for volunteers to help with hurricane Harvey relief.

“Volunteers are absolutely the lifeblood of the Red Cross and there are many different roles where they can be involved,” said Laura Vaughn, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Mid-South.

“We need additional members of our Disaster Action Teams, which are active on a daily basis, as well as volunteers who are willing to be trained and ready torespond to a major event like Hurricane Harvey.”

Next Tuesday there will be disaster relief volunteer training sessions.

The first session is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and covers disaster assessments.

Volunteers will learn how to collect damage information to guide the Red Cross as they provide aid.

The from 1 till 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon there will be a session on shelter volunteers.

People will learn how to help Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Both training sessions are at the Red Cross midtown offices on Madison Avenue.

They need a two-week commitment from volunteers that deploy to Texas.

You can email Wanda Doyle at wanda.doyle@redcross.org to sign up or to find out more information on how to help.

If you want to help out but can’t commit. You can also donate financially at redcross.org.