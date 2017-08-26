Police find 4 grams of Fentanyl in a man’s sock when making an arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police found almost 4 grams of Fentanyl in a Memphis man’s sock when arresting him on Friday.
Police went to arrest 32-year-old Demetrius Caffey after he had a warrant out for his arrest and was home.
When detectives arrived they found Caffey in a wheelchair in his driveway.
Police say Caffey admitted to having some marijuana on him but nothing more.
According to the report, police found a baggy in Caffey’s left sock that had a brown powder substance.
Police later confirmed the baggy tested positive for Fentanyl.
Police recovered two bags of Fentanyl that weighed 3.7 grams.
A bag of marijuana that weighed 2 grams.
Caffey was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.