× Police find 4 grams of Fentanyl in a man’s sock when making an arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police found almost 4 grams of Fentanyl in a Memphis man’s sock when arresting him on Friday.

Police went to arrest 32-year-old Demetrius Caffey after he had a warrant out for his arrest and was home.

When detectives arrived they found Caffey in a wheelchair in his driveway.

Police say Caffey admitted to having some marijuana on him but nothing more.

According to the report, police found a baggy in Caffey’s left sock that had a brown powder substance.

Police later confirmed the baggy tested positive for Fentanyl.

Police recovered two bags of Fentanyl that weighed 3.7 grams.

A bag of marijuana that weighed 2 grams.

Caffey was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.