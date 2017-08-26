Arrest made in the double shooting that left a father without his son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police make an arrest in a deadly double shooting Friday night.

Charles Craigen and his son, Dontae, were shot outside their South Memphis home last month.

Dontae, was killed while his father survived.

Police developed Narquese White as a suspect.

They say he went to the Craigen's home, hoping to rob them.

Yesterday White was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, along with several other charges.

Arrest records say White denies any involvement with Craigen's death.