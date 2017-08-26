Arrest made in the double shooting that left a father without his son

Posted 9:16 pm, August 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:19PM, August 26, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police make an arrest in a deadly double shooting Friday night.

Charles Craigen and his son, Dontae, were shot outside their South Memphis home last month.

Dontae, was killed while his father survived.

►RELATED: Father and son shot in South Memphis

Police developed Narquese White as a suspect.

They say he went to the Craigen's home, hoping to rob them.

Yesterday White was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, along with several other charges.

Arrest records say White denies any involvement with Craigen's death.