TN Task Force One headed to Texas ahead of Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Area firefighters and first responders trained in search and rescue are headed to Texas to help potential victims of Hurricane Harvey.

80 members of Tennessee Task Force One are on route to a staging area in San Antonio and will be deployed to disaster zones once Harvey makes landfall.

The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches the Texas coast around midnight Friday night.

The FEMA Urban Search and Rescue response team is made up of firefighters, first responders, doctors and engineers.

TN Task Force One could be in Texas tens days or more-- depending on what Harvey does and how long they are needed.

Officials said cellular service could be compromised in the area, but they will provide updates when available.

The group said they don't know what to expect, but will be prepared for anything.

"What we look at for Texas because of the way the storm is predicted is the potential for water rescues. So, we'll be spending time in boats," said Thomas Beasley with Tennessee Task Force One.

The WREG weather experts will be tracking Hurricane Harvey and bring you any new developments.