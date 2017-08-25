This is why Taylor Swift’s new song sounds so familiar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" is trending all over social media after it's release early Friday morning.

But, many people are pointing out how the song sounds a lot like Right Said Fred’s 1991 hit, "I'm Too Sexy."

According to NME, Swift has included Right Said Fred in the song's credits.

"Look What You Made Me Do" uses an "interpolation of a melody" from "I'm Too Sexy," that was written by Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli.

After the song's release, Right Said Fred tweeted thanks to Swift and called the new song a marvelous reinvention.

"Look What You Made Me Do" is the first single off Swift's new album, "Reputation" -- which is due for release on November 10.