St. Jude patient, 7, named honorary Desoto County deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Desoto County Sheriff and an elite team of deputies have made one 7-year-old’s wish come true.

Piero Montiel Arroyo is from South America and is a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and all he wants to be when he grows up is a police officer. So, Desoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco made that dream a reality, surprising the little boy with a swearing in ceremony, his own deputy patch and even a full uniform.

But Piero didn’t just talk the talk. After enjoying some doughnuts, the honorary deputy went on patrol and even conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest.

The wish was made possible through Make-A-Wish.

