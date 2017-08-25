× Shoppers buzzing about the low price of eggs and milk in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — WREG’s Todd Demers posted a picture comparing some prices that could have you running to the grocery store.

Shoppers are buzzing about the low price of milk and eggs at stores in DeSoto County.

At Walmart in Southaven, $1.08 for a gallon of milk and 27 cents for large, Grade A eggs.

“Somebody was talking about it at work,” said Horace Simmons, who went to Walmart to take advantage of the deal.

We found nearby grocery stores had similar deals.

At the Aldi off Goodman, milk was just as cheap and a penny cheaper for a dozen eggs.

Kroger across the interstate on Goodman: $1.18 for milk and $1.45 for eggs.

“That sounds pretty reasonable!” said one shopper.

When you compare the prices to grocery stores in Midtown in Memphis, it’s much pricier with a gallon more than $3.

We reached out Kroger, Aldi and Walmart to find out what the deal is, but never got our questions answered.

Some shoppers said the prices may just be low in DeSoto County, because there are so many grocery stores, and everybody is competing.

WREG did find some information about the egg prices.

This summer, farmers reported an increase in production following a bird-flu scare.

Analysts said the market is now drowning in egg supplies.