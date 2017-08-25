× Second jailer suspended in social media post investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second jailer has been relieved of duty with pay as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigates an offensive social media post.

Deputy Jailer Derrick Phillips has also been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, spokesperson Earle Farrell confirmed Friday.

Jailer Mark Twilla had already been relieved of duty with pay after he posted an N-word laced meme on Facebook to a private group for law enforcement officers Saturday.

He also compares two of his colleagues to the man pictured in the meme — Darryl Jenks played by actor Eriq La Salle in the 1988 movie “Coming to America.”

Shelby County has an employee social media policy.